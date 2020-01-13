All apartments in Nashville
1621 Rice Hill Court
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:39 PM

1621 Rice Hill Court

1621 Rice Hill Court · (615) 567-5551
Location

1621 Rice Hill Court, Nashville, TN 37013
Rice Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,370

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great galley style kitchen with white appliances, glass top stove and plenty of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with open patio deck that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Rice Hill Court have any available units?
1621 Rice Hill Court has a unit available for $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 Rice Hill Court have?
Some of 1621 Rice Hill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Rice Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Rice Hill Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Rice Hill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Rice Hill Court is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Rice Hill Court offer parking?
No, 1621 Rice Hill Court does not offer parking.
Does 1621 Rice Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Rice Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Rice Hill Court have a pool?
No, 1621 Rice Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Rice Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 1621 Rice Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Rice Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Rice Hill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
