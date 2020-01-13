1621 Rice Hill Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace range

A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great galley style kitchen with white appliances, glass top stove and plenty of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with open patio deck that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.