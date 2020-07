Amenities

This architectural award winning Victorian home in sought after Lockeland Springs has original newly re-finished hardwoods, soaring ceilings, gorgeous crown molding throughout, and outdoor living at its finest. Home is equipped with two master suites. Spacious fenced in backyard. Located on an amazing block of Woodland Street, this home is down the street from the highly acclaimed Lockeland Table, Urban Cowboy, and 5 Points. Small pets accepted. Free Wifi (ATT Fiber).