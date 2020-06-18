All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1614 Berrywood Rd

1614 Berrywood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Berrywood Road, Nashville, TN 37216
Inglewood

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
All utilities and furnishings included in price! - Property Id: 258100

Furnishings and utilities included in price! Great location!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258100
Property Id 258100

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Berrywood Rd have any available units?
1614 Berrywood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 Berrywood Rd have?
Some of 1614 Berrywood Rd's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Berrywood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Berrywood Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Berrywood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1614 Berrywood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1614 Berrywood Rd offer parking?
No, 1614 Berrywood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1614 Berrywood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 Berrywood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Berrywood Rd have a pool?
No, 1614 Berrywood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Berrywood Rd have accessible units?
No, 1614 Berrywood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Berrywood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 Berrywood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
