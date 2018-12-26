Rent Calculator
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1602 Knowles St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 8
1602 Knowles St
1602 Knowles Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1602 Knowles Street, Nashville, TN 37208
Elizabeth Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fenced in yard and pets accepted with $0 pet fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
0
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1602 Knowles St have any available units?
1602 Knowles St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
Is 1602 Knowles St currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Knowles St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Knowles St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Knowles St is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Knowles St offer parking?
No, 1602 Knowles St does not offer parking.
Does 1602 Knowles St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Knowles St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Knowles St have a pool?
No, 1602 Knowles St does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Knowles St have accessible units?
No, 1602 Knowles St does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Knowles St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Knowles St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Knowles St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Knowles St does not have units with air conditioning.
