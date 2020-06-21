1508 White Pine Court

Amenities
Donelson home for rent-available August 2020, unique property w/2 kitchens (lower full apartment) Tons of room! 3,123 sq ft. 4BR 3 BA: hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, extra storage, bonus room over garage will have new carpet, privacy fence w/patio-applicants must complete bckgrd+application+rental references-sorry NO PETS. Tenant pays water, electric, gas, trash collection and lawn care. Professionally managed. Currently rented, please schedule showing days in advance.