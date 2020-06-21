All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:31 AM

1508 White Pine Court

1508 White Pine Court · (615) 397-2238
Location

1508 White Pine Court, Nashville, TN 37214
Villages of Larchwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3123 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Donelson home for rent-available August 2020, unique property w/2 kitchens (lower full apartment) Tons of room! 3,123 sq ft. 4BR 3 BA: hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, extra storage, bonus room over garage will have new carpet, privacy fence w/patio-applicants must complete bckgrd+application+rental references-sorry NO PETS. Tenant pays water, electric, gas, trash collection and lawn care. Professionally managed. Currently rented, please schedule showing days in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 White Pine Court have any available units?
1508 White Pine Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 White Pine Court have?
Some of 1508 White Pine Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 White Pine Court currently offering any rent specials?
1508 White Pine Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 White Pine Court pet-friendly?
No, 1508 White Pine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1508 White Pine Court offer parking?
Yes, 1508 White Pine Court does offer parking.
Does 1508 White Pine Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1508 White Pine Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 White Pine Court have a pool?
No, 1508 White Pine Court does not have a pool.
Does 1508 White Pine Court have accessible units?
No, 1508 White Pine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 White Pine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 White Pine Court has units with dishwashers.
