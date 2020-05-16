1428 W Running Brook Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**MOVE IN SPECIAL: LEASE BY 6/15 AND RENT FOR $2600 PER MONTH!**



Immaculate colonial home with classic style! This move-in ready home has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and an attached two car garage all packed into a stunning 3,271 square foot home. Welcome guests in the foyer with hardwood flooring and enjoy the open floorplan with large windows streaming in the natural light. Boasting a brand new sink, the huge eat-in kitchen has a breakfast island perfect for catching a quick snack and french doors opening to the formal dining room for a fancier feast. Retreat to the master suite and enjoy your perfect getaway from reality with trey ceilings, bay window, and a walk in closet. The large back deck overlooks the quiet, meticulously maintained neighborhood only minutes from Downtown Nashville. This home is managed exclusively by Marketplace Homes, schedule your private showing today!