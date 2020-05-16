All apartments in Nashville
1428 W Running Brook Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 PM

1428 W Running Brook Rd

1428 West Running Road · No Longer Available
Location

1428 West Running Road, Nashville, TN 37209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: LEASE BY 6/15 AND RENT FOR $2600 PER MONTH!**

Immaculate colonial home with classic style! This move-in ready home has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and an attached two car garage all packed into a stunning 3,271 square foot home. Welcome guests in the foyer with hardwood flooring and enjoy the open floorplan with large windows streaming in the natural light. Boasting a brand new sink, the huge eat-in kitchen has a breakfast island perfect for catching a quick snack and french doors opening to the formal dining room for a fancier feast. Retreat to the master suite and enjoy your perfect getaway from reality with trey ceilings, bay window, and a walk in closet. The large back deck overlooks the quiet, meticulously maintained neighborhood only minutes from Downtown Nashville. This home is managed exclusively by Marketplace Homes, schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 W Running Brook Rd have any available units?
1428 W Running Brook Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 W Running Brook Rd have?
Some of 1428 W Running Brook Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 W Running Brook Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1428 W Running Brook Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 W Running Brook Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 W Running Brook Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1428 W Running Brook Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1428 W Running Brook Rd does offer parking.
Does 1428 W Running Brook Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1428 W Running Brook Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 W Running Brook Rd have a pool?
No, 1428 W Running Brook Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1428 W Running Brook Rd have accessible units?
No, 1428 W Running Brook Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 W Running Brook Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 W Running Brook Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
