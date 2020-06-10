All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 127 Honey Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
127 Honey Creek Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

127 Honey Creek Lane

127 Honey Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

127 Honey Creek Lane, Nashville, TN 37211
The Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pristine 3BR Property w/2-Car Garage in Gated Community! - Pristine 3BR Property w/2-Car Garage in Gated Community! Tons of natural light* gleaming hardwoods* open floorplan* vaulted ceiling & fireplace in Living Rm* Kitchen w/tons of cabinetry, eat-in nook, and access to patio* spacious master bedroom boasts walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower* washer/dryer remain* convenient location!

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis* Pet deposit required*

(RLNE5816065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Honey Creek Lane have any available units?
127 Honey Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Honey Creek Lane have?
Some of 127 Honey Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Honey Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
127 Honey Creek Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Honey Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Honey Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 127 Honey Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 127 Honey Creek Lane does offer parking.
Does 127 Honey Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Honey Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Honey Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 127 Honey Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 127 Honey Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 127 Honey Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Honey Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Honey Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West 46th
4510 Charlotte Ave
Nashville, TN 37209
Whispering Hills
570 McMurray Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
The Monroe
1300 4th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37208
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Atlas Germantown
200 Madison Street
Nashville, TN 37208
Accent Glassworks
541 Great Circle Road
Nashville, TN 37228
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St
Nashville, TN 37210
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University