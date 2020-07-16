1247 Martin Street, Nashville, TN 37203 South Nashville
Amenities
in unit laundry
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contemporary like new in Wedgewood Houston Six 10. All appliances to remain including washer and dryer. Coffee shops and restaurants in the area and across from Corsair distillery. almost 800 sq ft and move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1247 Martin Street have any available units?
1247 Martin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1247 Martin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1247 Martin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.