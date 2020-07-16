All apartments in Nashville
1247 Martin Street

1247 Martin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1247 Martin Street, Nashville, TN 37203
South Nashville

Amenities

in unit laundry
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Contemporary like new in Wedgewood Houston Six 10. All appliances to remain including washer and dryer. Coffee shops and restaurants in the area and across from Corsair distillery. almost 800 sq ft and move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 Martin Street have any available units?
1247 Martin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1247 Martin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1247 Martin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 Martin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1247 Martin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1247 Martin Street offer parking?
No, 1247 Martin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1247 Martin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1247 Martin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 Martin Street have a pool?
No, 1247 Martin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1247 Martin Street have accessible units?
No, 1247 Martin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 Martin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1247 Martin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1247 Martin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1247 Martin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
