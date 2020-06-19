All apartments in Nashville
1228 Hillwood Private Cove
Location

1228 Hillwood Private Cv, Nashville, TN 37205
Hillwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1228 Hillwood Private Cove Nashville TN · Avail. now

$2,349

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1603 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,603 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5723862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Hillwood Private Cove have any available units?
1228 Hillwood Private Cove has a unit available for $2,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 Hillwood Private Cove have?
Some of 1228 Hillwood Private Cove's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Hillwood Private Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Hillwood Private Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Hillwood Private Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Hillwood Private Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1228 Hillwood Private Cove offer parking?
No, 1228 Hillwood Private Cove does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Hillwood Private Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Hillwood Private Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Hillwood Private Cove have a pool?
Yes, 1228 Hillwood Private Cove has a pool.
Does 1228 Hillwood Private Cove have accessible units?
No, 1228 Hillwood Private Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Hillwood Private Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Hillwood Private Cove has units with dishwashers.
