All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1208 Rosebank Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1208 Rosebank Court
Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:36 PM

1208 Rosebank Court

1208 Rosebank Court · (952) 457-0444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1208 Rosebank Court, Nashville, TN 37206
Rosebank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1283 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION, Location...Doesn't get any better than living in East Nashville. Home is just off Eastland Ave / Rosebank Ave ...bordered by the 960-Acre Shelby Bottoms Greenway and Natural Area (adjacent to Shelby Park, with over 3-miles of Cumberland River frontage, not to mention 5 miles of paved ADA accessible trail for hiking, biking, running, skating and wildlife watching). This home truly encompasses the BEST of East Nashville: Charming home is at the end of a cul-de-sac with ample parking thanks to a long driveway/rear patio. Home has hardwoods, washer/dryer - included, updated lighting, and a HUGE tree-lined, level back yard. Great street as well, bordered by brand new homes. Only a few minutes from Downtown Nashville / Titans Stadium / etc. (Detached Garage at the rear of the property is not included at this time). Lawn care and renters insurance included. Text Jon at 615-431-9567 for application link. Looking for credit score of 600 or better, No Section 8. Pets ok . $45/application fee. $100 Admin Fee $1795 Security Deposit $1825 Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Rosebank Court have any available units?
1208 Rosebank Court has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Rosebank Court have?
Some of 1208 Rosebank Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Rosebank Court currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Rosebank Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Rosebank Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Rosebank Court is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Rosebank Court offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Rosebank Court does offer parking.
Does 1208 Rosebank Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 Rosebank Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Rosebank Court have a pool?
Yes, 1208 Rosebank Court has a pool.
Does 1208 Rosebank Court have accessible units?
No, 1208 Rosebank Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Rosebank Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Rosebank Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1208 Rosebank Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whispering Hills
570 McMurray Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Saxony
700 Saxony Lake Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
Evergreen at Werthan
1600 Rosa L Parks Blvd
Nashville, TN 37208
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Novel West Nashville
7113 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
Keystone Farms
5360 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr
Nashville, TN 37209
Chase Cove Apartments
2999 Smith Springs Rd
Nashville, TN 37217

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity