1208 Rosebank Court

LOCATION, Location...Doesn't get any better than living in East Nashville. Home is just off Eastland Ave / Rosebank Ave ...bordered by the 960-Acre Shelby Bottoms Greenway and Natural Area (adjacent to Shelby Park, with over 3-miles of Cumberland River frontage, not to mention 5 miles of paved ADA accessible trail for hiking, biking, running, skating and wildlife watching). This home truly encompasses the BEST of East Nashville: Charming home is at the end of a cul-de-sac with ample parking thanks to a long driveway/rear patio. Home has hardwoods, washer/dryer - included, updated lighting, and a HUGE tree-lined, level back yard. Great street as well, bordered by brand new homes. Only a few minutes from Downtown Nashville / Titans Stadium / etc. (Detached Garage at the rear of the property is not included at this time). Lawn care and renters insurance included. Text Jon at 615-431-9567 for application link. Looking for credit score of 600 or better, No Section 8. Pets ok . $45/application fee. $100 Admin Fee $1795 Security Deposit $1825 Rent