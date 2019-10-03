All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1205 Harpeth Lake Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1205 Harpeth Lake Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1205 Harpeth Lake Court

1205 Harpeth Lake Court · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1205 Harpeth Lake Court, Nashville, TN 37221
South Hampton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1205 Harpeth Lake Court Nashville TN · Avail. now

$2,503

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,734 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5761124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Harpeth Lake Court have any available units?
1205 Harpeth Lake Court has a unit available for $2,503 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1205 Harpeth Lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Harpeth Lake Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Harpeth Lake Court pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Harpeth Lake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1205 Harpeth Lake Court offer parking?
No, 1205 Harpeth Lake Court does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Harpeth Lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Harpeth Lake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Harpeth Lake Court have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Harpeth Lake Court has a pool.
Does 1205 Harpeth Lake Court have accessible units?
No, 1205 Harpeth Lake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Harpeth Lake Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Harpeth Lake Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Harpeth Lake Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Harpeth Lake Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1205 Harpeth Lake Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cumberland On Church
555 Church St
Nashville, TN 37219
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Belvedere
604 Russell St
Nashville, TN 37206
West End Village
221 31st Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37076
Jamestown Apartments
400 Adamwood Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37209
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir
Nashville, TN 37211

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity