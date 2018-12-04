All apartments in Nashville
1203 Sylvia Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1203 Sylvia Dr.

1203 Sylvia Dr · (615) 965-5483 ext. 1
Location

1203 Sylvia Dr, Nashville, TN 37115
Cedarwood Courtyard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1203 Sylvia Dr. · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
Renovated Madison Duplex! Corner Lot! Nice Yard! Storage Unit! Pets Okay! - This is a great, affordable rental that is convenient to everything!! Within a short distance you are at the park, local elementary school, community center, playground, baseball fields, shopping, and more!! Seriously convenient location and only 10 mins to downtown, East Nashville, Opryland, and about 15-20 to the airport!

This unit was just painted, has updates, a great amount of yard, and a storage shed for your use!

Check it out at www.5pointsrealty.co

(RLNE4671018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Sylvia Dr. have any available units?
1203 Sylvia Dr. has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Sylvia Dr. have?
Some of 1203 Sylvia Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Sylvia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Sylvia Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Sylvia Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 Sylvia Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1203 Sylvia Dr. offer parking?
No, 1203 Sylvia Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1203 Sylvia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Sylvia Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Sylvia Dr. have a pool?
No, 1203 Sylvia Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Sylvia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1203 Sylvia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Sylvia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Sylvia Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
