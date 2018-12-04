1203 Sylvia Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated playground clubhouse

Renovated Madison Duplex! Corner Lot! Nice Yard! Storage Unit! Pets Okay! - This is a great, affordable rental that is convenient to everything!! Within a short distance you are at the park, local elementary school, community center, playground, baseball fields, shopping, and more!! Seriously convenient location and only 10 mins to downtown, East Nashville, Opryland, and about 15-20 to the airport!



This unit was just painted, has updates, a great amount of yard, and a storage shed for your use!



Check it out at www.5pointsrealty.co



(RLNE4671018)