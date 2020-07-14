All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like
12 South Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
12 South Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

12 South Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
2310 12th Ave S · (615) 610-3276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2310 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204
Sunnyside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 406 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,693

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 324 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 12 South Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
The historic 12 South Neighborhood is known for charming coffee shops, restaurants, shopping and music, and is now home to the 12 South Flats apartment community. Surrounded by tree lined streets and local parks, 12 South Flats provides the character of a friendly apartment community while being located just minutes from the creative and energetic buzz found in the heart of Nashville. Our studio, one or two bedroom floor plans combine the comforts of an inviting living space and the modern amenities you expect to find with urban loft living such as voluminous windows and high ceilings, all located in this captivating Nashville neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-1 month
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $3/month, Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: 75 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot, 1 spot per lease holder, reserved parking: $100/month.
Storage Details: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12 South Apartments have any available units?
12 South Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 South Apartments have?
Some of 12 South Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 South Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
12 South Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 South Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 South Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 12 South Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 12 South Apartments offers parking.
Does 12 South Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 South Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 South Apartments have a pool?
No, 12 South Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 12 South Apartments have accessible units?
No, 12 South Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 12 South Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 South Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd
Nashville, TN 37076
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St
Nashville, TN 37219
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd
Nashville, TN 37013
Mercury View Lofts
1209 Pine Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Belvedere
604 Russell St
Nashville, TN 37206
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt
Nashville, TN 37212
Highlands
4646 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
505
505 Church St
Nashville, TN 37219

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 BedroomsNashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen HillsHeron WalkHillsboro West EndSo BroMc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont UniversityLipscomb UniversityTennessee State UniversityTrevecca Nazarene University