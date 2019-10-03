Rent Calculator
116 Summit Run Pl
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
116 Summit Run Pl
116 Summit Run Place
No Longer Available
Location
116 Summit Run Place, Nashville, TN 37076
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home on quiet street with vaulted ceilings, extra closets, covered deck and 2 car garage, covered deck, walk in basement storage, large bonus room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 Summit Run Pl have any available units?
116 Summit Run Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 116 Summit Run Pl have?
Some of 116 Summit Run Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 116 Summit Run Pl currently offering any rent specials?
116 Summit Run Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Summit Run Pl pet-friendly?
No, 116 Summit Run Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 116 Summit Run Pl offer parking?
Yes, 116 Summit Run Pl does offer parking.
Does 116 Summit Run Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Summit Run Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Summit Run Pl have a pool?
No, 116 Summit Run Pl does not have a pool.
Does 116 Summit Run Pl have accessible units?
No, 116 Summit Run Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Summit Run Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Summit Run Pl has units with dishwashers.
