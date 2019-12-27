All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 116 Harding Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
116 Harding Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

116 Harding Place

116 Harding Place · (615) 612-9495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

116 Harding Place, Nashville, TN 37205
Belle Meade Links

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-1 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
NEWLY RENOVATED.... 2BR/2BA condo / apartment conveniently located in Belle Meade, Nashville's MOST prestigious area. New features include remodeled master bath, new toilets and faucets in both bathrooms, new kitchen faucet, new kitchen stove and range, entire condo freshly painted. Hardwoods throughout, 2 CUSTOM BUILT STAND-UP SHOWERS, washer/dryer hookups, large living room with separate formal dining area, glass enclosed sunroom with access to outdoor patio. 1st floor unit, private/secluded neighborhood pool. 1,200+ sq. ft., water paid, full month's rent for refundable deposit. $1,500 rent per month. Year's lease required with references. Available to move in now!

CONDOMINIUMS: Only 36 units comprise this exclusive condominium community located next to Harding Academy at the intersection of West End Ave./Harding Pike and Harding Place, prior to the Highway 100 and Highway 70 split. Close to downtown (3 miles to I-440; 5 miles to Vandy). Quiet, safe area. Nearby Cheekwood, Belle Meade Country Club, Palmer Park and Belle Meade Mansion, health clubs, restaurants, Mall at Green Hills (3 miles), banks, shopping, grocery stores, etc. ~~ Call anytime for appointment.

NOTEWORTHY: Cats and dogs prohibited by Belle Meade Terrace. Credit check and application fee required.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/nashville-tn?lid=11375937

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5535312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Harding Place have any available units?
116 Harding Place has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Harding Place have?
Some of 116 Harding Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Harding Place currently offering any rent specials?
116 Harding Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Harding Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Harding Place is pet friendly.
Does 116 Harding Place offer parking?
No, 116 Harding Place does not offer parking.
Does 116 Harding Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Harding Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Harding Place have a pool?
Yes, 116 Harding Place has a pool.
Does 116 Harding Place have accessible units?
No, 116 Harding Place does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Harding Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Harding Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 116 Harding Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
Eleven North
210 11th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr
Nashville, TN 37209
The Canvas
1120 Litton Ave
Nashville, TN 37216
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Peyton Stakes
1401 3rd Ave N
Nashville, TN 37208
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St.
Nashville, TN 37201
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity