116 Harding Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry pool

NEWLY RENOVATED.... 2BR/2BA condo / apartment conveniently located in Belle Meade, Nashville's MOST prestigious area. New features include remodeled master bath, new toilets and faucets in both bathrooms, new kitchen faucet, new kitchen stove and range, entire condo freshly painted. Hardwoods throughout, 2 CUSTOM BUILT STAND-UP SHOWERS, washer/dryer hookups, large living room with separate formal dining area, glass enclosed sunroom with access to outdoor patio. 1st floor unit, private/secluded neighborhood pool. 1,200+ sq. ft., water paid, full month's rent for refundable deposit. $1,500 rent per month. Year's lease required with references. Available to move in now!



CONDOMINIUMS: Only 36 units comprise this exclusive condominium community located next to Harding Academy at the intersection of West End Ave./Harding Pike and Harding Place, prior to the Highway 100 and Highway 70 split. Close to downtown (3 miles to I-440; 5 miles to Vandy). Quiet, safe area. Nearby Cheekwood, Belle Meade Country Club, Palmer Park and Belle Meade Mansion, health clubs, restaurants, Mall at Green Hills (3 miles), banks, shopping, grocery stores, etc. ~~ Call anytime for appointment.



NOTEWORTHY: Cats and dogs prohibited by Belle Meade Terrace. Credit check and application fee required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5535312)