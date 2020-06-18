Rent Calculator
All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1125 Sharpe Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1125 Sharpe Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1125 Sharpe Ave
1125 Sharpe Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1125 Sharpe Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206
Eastwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fully furnished! Amazing location! Available now! - Property Id: 259066
furnishings included in price! Utilities to be paid by tenant! Immediate occupancy available! Beautiful home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259066
Property Id 259066
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5834172)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1125 Sharpe Ave have any available units?
1125 Sharpe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1125 Sharpe Ave have?
Some of 1125 Sharpe Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1125 Sharpe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Sharpe Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Sharpe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Sharpe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 1125 Sharpe Ave offer parking?
No, 1125 Sharpe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Sharpe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 Sharpe Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Sharpe Ave have a pool?
No, 1125 Sharpe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Sharpe Ave have accessible units?
No, 1125 Sharpe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Sharpe Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Sharpe Ave has units with dishwashers.
