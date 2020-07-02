1112 Thorncrest Road

Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in McMurray - Huntingdon. The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring as well.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms all have tile flooring.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional Information:
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Garage
Driveway
Ceiling Fans
Pets are accepted upon review by the owner. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.