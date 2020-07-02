All apartments in Nashville
Location

1112 Thorncrest Rd, Nashville, TN 37211
McMurray

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1638 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in McMurray - Huntingdon. The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring as well.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms all have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave

The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional Information:
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Garage
Driveway
Ceiling Fans

Pets are accepted upon review by the owner. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Thorncrest Road have any available units?
1112 Thorncrest Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Thorncrest Road have?
Some of 1112 Thorncrest Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Thorncrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Thorncrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Thorncrest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Thorncrest Road is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Thorncrest Road offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Thorncrest Road offers parking.
Does 1112 Thorncrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Thorncrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Thorncrest Road have a pool?
No, 1112 Thorncrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Thorncrest Road have accessible units?
No, 1112 Thorncrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Thorncrest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Thorncrest Road has units with dishwashers.
