1112 Thorncrest Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in McMurray - Huntingdon. The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring as well.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms all have tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave



The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional Information:

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Garage

Driveway

Ceiling Fans



Pets are accepted upon review by the owner. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.