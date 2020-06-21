All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1112 Joseph Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1112 Joseph Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:49 AM

1112 Joseph Avenue

1112 Joseph Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1862643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1112 Joseph Avenue, Nashville, TN 37207
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the Cleveland Park are of East Nashville, this updated upstairs unit is just minutes from Germantown, Five Points, and all the East Nashville hot spots! Located on a lovely street, this home has hard flooring throughout, a large open concept, trendy track lighting, and lots of extra storage space! The kitchen contains a fridge, range, hookups for washer and dryer, and long counter space along the back wall. Each bedroom has ceiling fans and its own private bath. You don't want to miss out on this!! Note that there is a separate downstairs unit. Take a tour and apply today at www.renewtn.com/rentals.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Joseph Avenue have any available units?
1112 Joseph Avenue has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Joseph Avenue have?
Some of 1112 Joseph Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Joseph Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Joseph Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Joseph Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Joseph Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Joseph Avenue offer parking?
No, 1112 Joseph Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Joseph Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 Joseph Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Joseph Avenue have a pool?
No, 1112 Joseph Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Joseph Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1112 Joseph Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Joseph Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Joseph Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1112 Joseph Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St
Nashville, TN 37206
The Monroe
1300 4th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37208
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr
Nashville, TN 37209
The Residences at Glenview Reserve
100 Arbor Creek Blvd
Nashville, TN 37217
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln
Nashville, TN 37076
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace
Nashville, TN 37013
Village South
801 Inverness Ave
Nashville, TN 37204
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive
Nashville, TN 37013

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity