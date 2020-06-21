1112 Joseph Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in the Cleveland Park are of East Nashville, this updated upstairs unit is just minutes from Germantown, Five Points, and all the East Nashville hot spots! Located on a lovely street, this home has hard flooring throughout, a large open concept, trendy track lighting, and lots of extra storage space! The kitchen contains a fridge, range, hookups for washer and dryer, and long counter space along the back wall. Each bedroom has ceiling fans and its own private bath. You don't want to miss out on this!! Note that there is a separate downstairs unit. Take a tour and apply today at www.renewtn.com/rentals.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.