Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1019 Due West Avenue
1019 Due West Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1019 Due West Avenue, Nashville, TN 37115
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
$1500.00/mo, $1300.00 security deposit. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1019 Due West Avenue have any available units?
1019 Due West Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1019 Due West Avenue have?
Some of 1019 Due West Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1019 Due West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Due West Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Due West Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 Due West Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1019 Due West Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Due West Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1019 Due West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Due West Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Due West Avenue have a pool?
No, 1019 Due West Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Due West Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1019 Due West Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Due West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 Due West Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
