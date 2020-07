Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe gym game room parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed accessible dogs allowed pet friendly

At Woodgate Farms you'll find spacious apartments, modern conveniences, and amenities that will appeal to just about any lifestyle. Whether you like to work out, swim laps, play games or just surf the web, you can do it at our Community Clubhouse. In your apartment you'll find plenty of room, open kitchens, high-speed internet wiring and private patios/ balconies. Everything you need for exceptional living, and when you're stepping out for work or play, you're just minutes away from Downtown Murfreesboro and I-24 to Nashville.