Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly

Welcome home to Westbury Farms Apartments where you'll enjoy an amenity rich community with plenty to do. Our spacious apartments featuring in-suite washer/dryer, ample closet space, and full kitchens are perfect for any lifestyle. For recreation you can go for a swim, or work-out in the 24-hour fitness center, play volleyball or basketball, or just relax and surf the web at the internet cafe. If it's dining and shopping you want, you're just a short hop away from Downtown Murfreesboro and I-24. Come home to Westbury Farms Apartments and discover a great way of life.