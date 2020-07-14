All apartments in Murfreesboro
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Southern

1751 Lascassas Pike · (615) 392-1474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1751 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G106 · Avail. Sep 9

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B028 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit A005 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit H118 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Southern.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Southern have any available units?
The Southern has 5 units available starting at $919 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Southern have?
Some of The Southern's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Southern currently offering any rent specials?
The Southern is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Southern pet-friendly?
Yes, The Southern is pet friendly.
Does The Southern offer parking?
Yes, The Southern offers parking.
Does The Southern have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Southern offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Southern have a pool?
No, The Southern does not have a pool.
Does The Southern have accessible units?
No, The Southern does not have accessible units.
Does The Southern have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Southern has units with dishwashers.
Does The Southern have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Southern has units with air conditioning.

