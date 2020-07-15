Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking bbq/grill business center courtyard fire pit internet access

Welcome home to The Harrison in Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Our charming apartment homes feel more like you are living in a house rather than the usual apartment. This beautiful community is located near South Church Street and Veterans Pkwy in the dual school zone of Salem Elementary and Rutherford County Schools. With easy access to Interstate 24, you're just minutes away from Barfield Crescent Park, downtown, fine dining, and shopping. Let The Harrison be your gateway to fun and excitement in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.



