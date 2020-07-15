All apartments in Murfreesboro
Find more places like The Harrison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murfreesboro, TN
/
The Harrison
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

The Harrison

261 Veterans Pkwy · (615) 908-2510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Bedroom Special! Apply by 7/31 to get $300 Off August and Discounted Rent on Select Homes!
Browse Similar Places
Murfreesboro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

261 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0702 · Avail. Sep 1

$999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 529 sqft

Unit 2302 · Avail. Jul 23

$999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 529 sqft

Unit 2602 · Avail. Aug 19

$999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 529 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2106 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,279

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 1305 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,439

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Unit 0905 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,439

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Harrison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
Welcome home to The Harrison in Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Our charming apartment homes feel more like you are living in a house rather than the usual apartment. This beautiful community is located near South Church Street and Veterans Pkwy in the dual school zone of Salem Elementary and Rutherford County Schools. With easy access to Interstate 24, you're just minutes away from Barfield Crescent Park, downtown, fine dining, and shopping. Let The Harrison be your gateway to fun and excitement in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Buildings and Facilities Fee: $10/month, Trash: $5/month, Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $350, Second Pet: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Private Attached Garage: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Harrison have any available units?
The Harrison has 23 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Harrison have?
Some of The Harrison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Harrison currently offering any rent specials?
The Harrison is offering the following rent specials: One Bedroom Special! Apply by 7/31 to get $300 Off August and Discounted Rent on Select Homes!
Is The Harrison pet-friendly?
Yes, The Harrison is pet friendly.
Does The Harrison offer parking?
Yes, The Harrison offers parking.
Does The Harrison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Harrison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Harrison have a pool?
Yes, The Harrison has a pool.
Does The Harrison have accessible units?
No, The Harrison does not have accessible units.
Does The Harrison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Harrison has units with dishwashers.
Does The Harrison have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Harrison has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Harrison?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chelsea Place
805 Bradyville Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Westbury Farms Apartments
2620 New Salem Hwy
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Arbor Brook
350 Covenant Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Hawthorne Park South
220 Indian Park Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Belden Reserve Apartments
475 Swanholme Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Olympus Hillwood
210 Hillwood Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Similar Pages

Murfreesboro 1 BedroomsMurfreesboro 2 Bedrooms
Murfreesboro Apartments with BalconyMurfreesboro Apartments with Parking
Murfreesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TNBrentwood, TN
Smyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TNWhite House, TN
Ashland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TNFairview, TNPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Middle Tennessee State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity