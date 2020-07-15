The Harrison

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12, 15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Buildings and Facilities Fee: $10/month, Trash: $5/month, Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $350, Second Pet: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Private Attached Garage: $100/month.