Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Welcome to Northfield Lodge apartments in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. We are nestled in one of Murfreesboro’s finest residential communities, we are conveniently located to meet your shopping, dining, and entertainment needs. We also provide quick and easy access to the city’s major business center and the beautiful campus of Middle Tennessee State University. We are proud of our community and offer professional, full-time management and maintenance. We invite you to view more information below that shows our communities floor plans and photos. We look forward to assisting you in your move to Northfield Lodge.