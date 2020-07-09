All apartments in Murfreesboro
Hamlet Square Townhomes
Hamlet Square Townhomes

2325 Willowbrook Drive · (615) 904-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2325 Willowbrook Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2426B · Avail. Sep 4

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hamlet Square Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog park
internet access
playground
Welcome to Hamlet Square Townhomes a well-designed community has been established in Murfreesboro, offering those who demand quality and good taste in their residence, a place to call home. The surroundings are sophisticated, the features are unique. The exceptional blend of intimacy and convenience makes Hamlet Square one of the most desired addresses in the city. We are conveniently located to MTSU, shopping, dining, and downtown Murfreesboro. While living here you will be able to enjoy the features of a 24-hour fitness center, salt water swimming pool, outdoor grilling and picnic areas, children’s playground and “bark” park.

The spacious two-story floor plans at Hamlet Square Townhomes feature two master suites with two and one half baths. Each full bedroom has its own private bathroom. Our townhomes are accompanied with great patios and feel more like condos than an apartment community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Must be at least 1 year of age
Dogs
fee: $300-$500 based on the animals weight
restrictions: 50 lb Weight Limit
Cats
fee: $250
restrictions: 25 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hamlet Square Townhomes have any available units?
Hamlet Square Townhomes has a unit available for $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Hamlet Square Townhomes have?
Some of Hamlet Square Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamlet Square Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Hamlet Square Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hamlet Square Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Hamlet Square Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Hamlet Square Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Hamlet Square Townhomes offers parking.
Does Hamlet Square Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hamlet Square Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamlet Square Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Hamlet Square Townhomes has a pool.
Does Hamlet Square Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Hamlet Square Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Hamlet Square Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hamlet Square Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Hamlet Square Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hamlet Square Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
