Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage dog park internet access playground

Welcome to Hamlet Square Townhomes a well-designed community has been established in Murfreesboro, offering those who demand quality and good taste in their residence, a place to call home. The surroundings are sophisticated, the features are unique. The exceptional blend of intimacy and convenience makes Hamlet Square one of the most desired addresses in the city. We are conveniently located to MTSU, shopping, dining, and downtown Murfreesboro. While living here you will be able to enjoy the features of a 24-hour fitness center, salt water swimming pool, outdoor grilling and picnic areas, children’s playground and “bark” park.



The spacious two-story floor plans at Hamlet Square Townhomes feature two master suites with two and one half baths. Each full bedroom has its own private bathroom. Our townhomes are accompanied with great patios and feel more like condos than an apartment community.