Murfreesboro, TN
Carrington Park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

Carrington Park

2778 Rideout Ln · (615) 908-2613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2778 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1303 · Avail. now

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 0215 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 0203 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 885 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1423 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Unit 1404 · Avail. now

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Unit 1107 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,534

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0806 · Avail. now

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1555 sqft

Unit 0606 · Avail. now

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1555 sqft

Unit 1003 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1555 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carrington Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
hot tub
media room
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Carrington Park Apartments offers beautiful, luxury apartments in Murfreesboro, TN! Conveniently located near Highways 24 and 96, residents are close to great shopping, fine dining, and the best entertainment that Murfressboro has to offer!

Our exquisite one, two, and three bedroom apartments are spacious in design while maintaining a high level of comfort! Apartment homes include everything needed to fit your lifestyle: gourmet kitchens, washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans, bay windows, crown molding, and walk-in closets! Carrington Park offers the great amenities you are looking for in your new community: 24-hour fitness center, sparkling swimming ppol, cyber cafe, Bark Park for your four-legged friends, complimentary professional massages, and much more!

We love our residents here! Monthly hosted resident events include Summer pool parties, holiday parties, fiestas with fajita bar, Casino Night, community yard sales, and movie nights!

Shouldn't you enjoy the finer things in life? Don't miss out on the opportunity to call Carrington Park Apartments home and live comfortably in Murfreesboro, TN! Contact our leasing professionals today to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 and up per pet (based on weight/breed/size)
fee: $100 and up per pet (based on weight/breed/size)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $100/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carrington Park have any available units?
Carrington Park has 15 units available starting at $1,169 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Carrington Park have?
Some of Carrington Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carrington Park currently offering any rent specials?
Carrington Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carrington Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Carrington Park is pet friendly.
Does Carrington Park offer parking?
Yes, Carrington Park offers parking.
Does Carrington Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carrington Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carrington Park have a pool?
Yes, Carrington Park has a pool.
Does Carrington Park have accessible units?
Yes, Carrington Park has accessible units.
Does Carrington Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carrington Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Carrington Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carrington Park has units with air conditioning.
