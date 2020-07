Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage package receiving volleyball court accessible bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet cafe new construction online portal

Arbor Brook in Murfreesboro, TN brings a new luxury apartment option to the residents of the Blackman area.With one, two and three bedroom high-end apartments to choose from, residents will be delighted with the wealth of amenities found in each floor plan. From gourmet kitchens featuring maple cabinetry to walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryers and even attached garages, Arbor Brook is the perfect place to relax, unwind and enjoy the beauty of your new home.When you’re ready to enjoy the great outdoors, you’ll find the outside of our high-end Murfreesboro apartments are as delightful as the inside. Relax by the pool on our expansive deck with pergola or use our fully-equipped fitness center. Those who need a peaceful place to work will appreciate our Executive Center and business center, located just steps from the front door of your home. Join us at Arbor Brook today to take a look at our beautifully-designed new community and place a hold on your favorite floor plan.