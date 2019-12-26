All apartments in Murfreesboro
820 Chickamauga Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

820 Chickamauga Drive

820 Chickamauga Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 Chickamauga Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 820 Chickamauga Drive Murfreesboro TN · Avail. now

$1,818

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,812 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5764429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Chickamauga Drive have any available units?
820 Chickamauga Drive has a unit available for $1,818 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 820 Chickamauga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
820 Chickamauga Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Chickamauga Drive pet-friendly?
No, 820 Chickamauga Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 820 Chickamauga Drive offer parking?
No, 820 Chickamauga Drive does not offer parking.
Does 820 Chickamauga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Chickamauga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Chickamauga Drive have a pool?
Yes, 820 Chickamauga Drive has a pool.
Does 820 Chickamauga Drive have accessible units?
No, 820 Chickamauga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Chickamauga Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Chickamauga Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Chickamauga Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Chickamauga Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
