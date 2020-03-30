All apartments in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN
5449 Nancy Seward Drive
5449 Nancy Seward Drive

5449 Nancy Seward Dr · No Longer Available
Murfreesboro
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

5449 Nancy Seward Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishesas soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home!Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5449 Nancy Seward Drive have any available units?
5449 Nancy Seward Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
Is 5449 Nancy Seward Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5449 Nancy Seward Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5449 Nancy Seward Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5449 Nancy Seward Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5449 Nancy Seward Drive offer parking?
No, 5449 Nancy Seward Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5449 Nancy Seward Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5449 Nancy Seward Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5449 Nancy Seward Drive have a pool?
No, 5449 Nancy Seward Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5449 Nancy Seward Drive have accessible units?
No, 5449 Nancy Seward Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5449 Nancy Seward Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5449 Nancy Seward Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5449 Nancy Seward Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5449 Nancy Seward Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
