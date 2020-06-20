All apartments in Murfreesboro
Find more places like 509 E Castle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murfreesboro, TN
/
509 E Castle Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

509 E Castle Street

509 E Castle St · (615) 900-4067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Murfreesboro
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

509 E Castle St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 509 E Castle Street · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1517 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
*PENDING*Brand new 3BR/2.5BA home in the heart of Murfreesboro, washer and dryer included, $1525/mo! - This beautiful just-built 3 bedroom home features high-end finishes found in homes twice this price. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances and nice pantry. Dining area has sliding glass doors opening to patio. Hardwood-styled flooring on the first floor with tile and granite in all baths and kitchen. Two bedrooms upstairs connect with jack-and-jill bathroom with double vanities. Master suite has two separate closets and lovely bathroom, also with double vanity. New washer and dryer included! Covered back porch and easy parking. Located just 1 mile from MTSU, near Patterson Park.

See an online video tour here: https://youtu.be/TO0n2yOw3fs

Available NOW! Call RPM Rental Solutions today for your personal showing at 615-900-4067!

Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent
*NO PETS
Qualifications: Income 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+, good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required.
Nearby schools: Bradley Elementary, Whitworth Buchanan Middle, Blackman High Schools (verify school zones)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5776498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 E Castle Street have any available units?
509 E Castle Street has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 E Castle Street have?
Some of 509 E Castle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 E Castle Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 E Castle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 E Castle Street pet-friendly?
No, 509 E Castle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 509 E Castle Street offer parking?
Yes, 509 E Castle Street does offer parking.
Does 509 E Castle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 E Castle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 E Castle Street have a pool?
No, 509 E Castle Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 E Castle Street have accessible units?
No, 509 E Castle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 E Castle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 E Castle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 E Castle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 E Castle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 509 E Castle Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chelsea Place
805 Bradyville Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Ashwood Cove
1211 Hazelwood St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Woodgate Farms Apartments
755 Saint Andrews Dr
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
The Slate at Ninety Six
1841 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Hamlet Square Townhomes
2325 Willowbrook Drive
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
The Banks at West Fork
1405 Riverwatch Court
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Olympus Hillwood
210 Hillwood Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Similar Pages

Murfreesboro 1 BedroomsMurfreesboro 2 Bedrooms
Murfreesboro Apartments with ParkingMurfreesboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Murfreesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TNBrentwood, TN
Smyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TNWhite House, TN
Ashland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TNFairview, TNPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Middle Tennessee State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity