509 E Castle Street

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking

*PENDING*Brand new 3BR/2.5BA home in the heart of Murfreesboro, washer and dryer included, $1525/mo! - This beautiful just-built 3 bedroom home features high-end finishes found in homes twice this price. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances and nice pantry. Dining area has sliding glass doors opening to patio. Hardwood-styled flooring on the first floor with tile and granite in all baths and kitchen. Two bedrooms upstairs connect with jack-and-jill bathroom with double vanities. Master suite has two separate closets and lovely bathroom, also with double vanity. New washer and dryer included! Covered back porch and easy parking. Located just 1 mile from MTSU, near Patterson Park.



See an online video tour here: https://youtu.be/TO0n2yOw3fs



Available NOW! Call RPM Rental Solutions today for your personal showing at 615-900-4067!



Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent

*NO PETS

Qualifications: Income 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+, good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required.

Nearby schools: Bradley Elementary, Whitworth Buchanan Middle, Blackman High Schools (verify school zones)



