Adorable home with fenced yard! Kitchen with island and separate dining room. Includes all kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer. All bedrooms are up with spacious master bedroom. Convenient to I24, I840 shopping and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5089 Cornelius Dr have any available units?
5089 Cornelius Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
What amenities does 5089 Cornelius Dr have?
Some of 5089 Cornelius Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5089 Cornelius Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5089 Cornelius Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.