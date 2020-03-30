All apartments in Murfreesboro
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

5089 Cornelius Dr

5089 Cornelius Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5089 Cornelius Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Adorable home with fenced yard! Kitchen with island and separate dining room. Includes all kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer. All bedrooms are up with spacious master bedroom. Convenient to I24, I840 shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5089 Cornelius Dr have any available units?
5089 Cornelius Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
What amenities does 5089 Cornelius Dr have?
Some of 5089 Cornelius Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5089 Cornelius Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5089 Cornelius Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5089 Cornelius Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5089 Cornelius Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 5089 Cornelius Dr offer parking?
No, 5089 Cornelius Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5089 Cornelius Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5089 Cornelius Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5089 Cornelius Dr have a pool?
No, 5089 Cornelius Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5089 Cornelius Dr have accessible units?
No, 5089 Cornelius Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5089 Cornelius Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5089 Cornelius Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5089 Cornelius Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5089 Cornelius Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
