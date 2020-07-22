5002 Betsy Ann Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is on a culdesac! Hardwood Floor in the living area. this home has a Breakfast room and formal dining. Refrigerator included. Fresh paint throughout. Nice front porch and spacious Deck. Huge backyard. 2 car garage with plenty of driveway parking. Come be amazed *owner agent. no pets