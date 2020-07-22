All apartments in Murfreesboro
5002 Betsy Ann Ave

5002 Betsy Ann Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5002 Betsy Ann Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is on a culdesac! Hardwood Floor in the living area. this home has a Breakfast room and formal dining. Refrigerator included. Fresh paint throughout. Nice front porch and spacious Deck. Huge backyard. 2 car garage with plenty of driveway parking. Come be amazed *owner agent. no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 Betsy Ann Ave have any available units?
5002 Betsy Ann Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
What amenities does 5002 Betsy Ann Ave have?
Some of 5002 Betsy Ann Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 Betsy Ann Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5002 Betsy Ann Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 Betsy Ann Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5002 Betsy Ann Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 5002 Betsy Ann Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5002 Betsy Ann Ave offers parking.
Does 5002 Betsy Ann Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5002 Betsy Ann Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 Betsy Ann Ave have a pool?
No, 5002 Betsy Ann Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5002 Betsy Ann Ave have accessible units?
No, 5002 Betsy Ann Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 Betsy Ann Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5002 Betsy Ann Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5002 Betsy Ann Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5002 Betsy Ann Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
