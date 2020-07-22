Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is on a culdesac! Hardwood Floor in the living area. this home has a Breakfast room and formal dining. Refrigerator included. Fresh paint throughout. Nice front porch and spacious Deck. Huge backyard. 2 car garage with plenty of driveway parking. Come be amazed *owner agent. no pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5002 Betsy Ann Ave have any available units?
5002 Betsy Ann Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
What amenities does 5002 Betsy Ann Ave have?
Some of 5002 Betsy Ann Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 Betsy Ann Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5002 Betsy Ann Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.