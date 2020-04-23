All apartments in Murfreesboro
3723 Alchemy Ct
3723 Alchemy Ct

3723 Alchemy Court · No Longer Available
Location

3723 Alchemy Court, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open Concept Townhome with Bar Top Kitchen, BRAND New Appliances, half bath downstairs, each bedroom has its own full bath and walk in closet. Outdoor you have a front and back patio & Bonus Storage area out back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Alchemy Ct have any available units?
3723 Alchemy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
What amenities does 3723 Alchemy Ct have?
Some of 3723 Alchemy Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Alchemy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Alchemy Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Alchemy Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 Alchemy Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3723 Alchemy Ct offer parking?
No, 3723 Alchemy Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3723 Alchemy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Alchemy Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Alchemy Ct have a pool?
No, 3723 Alchemy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Alchemy Ct have accessible units?
No, 3723 Alchemy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Alchemy Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Alchemy Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3723 Alchemy Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3723 Alchemy Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
