Home
/
Murfreesboro, TN
/
3423 Hamberton Cir
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3423 Hamberton Cir
3423 Hamberton Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3423 Hamberton Circle, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3423 Hamberton Cir have any available units?
3423 Hamberton Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Murfreesboro, TN
.
What amenities does 3423 Hamberton Cir have?
Some of 3423 Hamberton Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3423 Hamberton Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3423 Hamberton Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 Hamberton Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3423 Hamberton Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro
.
Does 3423 Hamberton Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3423 Hamberton Cir does offer parking.
Does 3423 Hamberton Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3423 Hamberton Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 Hamberton Cir have a pool?
No, 3423 Hamberton Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3423 Hamberton Cir have accessible units?
No, 3423 Hamberton Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 Hamberton Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3423 Hamberton Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3423 Hamberton Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3423 Hamberton Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
