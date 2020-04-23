3343 Memorial Blvd.

Amenities
3343 Memorial is an upscale multifamily community of Class A apartment homes. The community, employs an e-Urban design concept, consists of 241 luxury apartment homes within four three/four split buildings and four carriages.
The community includes a resort-style pool, business center, fitness center, community garden, attached & detached garages, barbecue/picnic areas and a stylish clubhouse.
Individual apartment homes include granite countertops, 42″ cabinets, full-size washers and dryers, ceramic tile flooring and walk-in closets.