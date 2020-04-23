All apartments in Murfreesboro
Home
/
Murfreesboro, TN
/
3343 Memorial Blvd.
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

3343 Memorial Blvd.

3343 Memorial Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3343 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3343 Memorial is an upscale multifamily community of Class A apartment homes. The community, employs an e-Urban design concept, consists of 241 luxury apartment homes within four three/four split buildings and four carriages.

The community includes a resort-style pool, business center, fitness center, community garden, attached & detached garages, barbecue/picnic areas and a stylish clubhouse.

Individual apartment homes include granite countertops, 42&#8243; cabinets, full-size washers and dryers, ceramic tile flooring and walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 Memorial Blvd. have any available units?
3343 Memorial Blvd. has a unit available for $1,259 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3343 Memorial Blvd. have?
Some of 3343 Memorial Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3343 Memorial Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Memorial Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Memorial Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 3343 Memorial Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 3343 Memorial Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 3343 Memorial Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 3343 Memorial Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3343 Memorial Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Memorial Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 3343 Memorial Blvd. has a pool.
Does 3343 Memorial Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3343 Memorial Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 Memorial Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 Memorial Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3343 Memorial Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3343 Memorial Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
