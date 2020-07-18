All apartments in Murfreesboro
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2277 Cason Lane

2277 Cason Lane · (844) 874-2669
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2277 Cason Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2277 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN · Avail. now

$1,799

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1547 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,547 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after appr

(RLNE5870674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2277 Cason Lane have any available units?
2277 Cason Lane has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2277 Cason Lane have?
Some of 2277 Cason Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2277 Cason Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2277 Cason Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2277 Cason Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2277 Cason Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 2277 Cason Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2277 Cason Lane offers parking.
Does 2277 Cason Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2277 Cason Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2277 Cason Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2277 Cason Lane has a pool.
Does 2277 Cason Lane have accessible units?
No, 2277 Cason Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2277 Cason Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2277 Cason Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2277 Cason Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2277 Cason Lane has units with air conditioning.
