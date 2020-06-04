All apartments in Murfreesboro
1655 Antebellum

1655 Antebellum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1655 Antebellum Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely rental in popular Murfreesboro area! - Available for move in mid-late June. Lovely home in desirable location. Bedrooms all on main floor with bonus over garage. Fresh paint. Large laundry room. No pets allowed

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4128983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Antebellum have any available units?
1655 Antebellum doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
Is 1655 Antebellum currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Antebellum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Antebellum pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 Antebellum is pet friendly.
Does 1655 Antebellum offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Antebellum offers parking.
Does 1655 Antebellum have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Antebellum does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Antebellum have a pool?
No, 1655 Antebellum does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Antebellum have accessible units?
No, 1655 Antebellum does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Antebellum have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 Antebellum does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Antebellum have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 Antebellum does not have units with air conditioning.
