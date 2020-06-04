Lovely rental in popular Murfreesboro area! - Available for move in mid-late June. Lovely home in desirable location. Bedrooms all on main floor with bonus over garage. Fresh paint. Large laundry room. No pets allowed
No Cats Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1655 Antebellum have any available units?
1655 Antebellum doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
Is 1655 Antebellum currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Antebellum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Antebellum pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 Antebellum is pet friendly.
Does 1655 Antebellum offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Antebellum offers parking.
Does 1655 Antebellum have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Antebellum does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Antebellum have a pool?
No, 1655 Antebellum does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Antebellum have accessible units?
No, 1655 Antebellum does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Antebellum have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 Antebellum does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Antebellum have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 Antebellum does not have units with air conditioning.