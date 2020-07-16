All apartments in Murfreesboro
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:39 PM

1530 Elrod Street

1530 Elrod Street · (615) 281-5281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1530 Elrod Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to campus! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath completely updated apartment right on the edge of MTSU campus. Apartment has recently been updated with high end finishes. Tons of storage and closets. Plenty of parking. Check out the photos. $1100 per month rent. $1100 security deposit. www.gluthwrightproperties.com

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 7/1/2020
RENT: $1100.00
DEPOSIT: $1100.00
APPLICATION FEE: $45
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
SQ FT: Aprox. 1,100
GARAGE: No, but onsite parking.
PET RULE: No pets
SMOKING: No Smoking in Property
MIN. LEASE: 12 Months
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In
HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $45 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.

Please give us a call if you have any questions or view our website www.gluthwrightproperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Elrod Street have any available units?
1530 Elrod Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1530 Elrod Street currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Elrod Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Elrod Street pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Elrod Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 1530 Elrod Street offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Elrod Street offers parking.
Does 1530 Elrod Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Elrod Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Elrod Street have a pool?
No, 1530 Elrod Street does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Elrod Street have accessible units?
No, 1530 Elrod Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Elrod Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Elrod Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Elrod Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Elrod Street does not have units with air conditioning.
