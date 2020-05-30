Amazing All Brick Home in a Great Location in Murfreesboro. Home has 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Baths Down and 1 Bedroom/ Bonus Room upstairs with 1 Full Bathroom. Home has a large private backyard and a 2 Car Garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1419 River Rock Blvd have any available units?
1419 River Rock Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
Is 1419 River Rock Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1419 River Rock Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.