1419 River Rock Blvd
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1419 River Rock Blvd

1419 River Rock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1419 River Rock Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing All Brick Home in a Great Location in Murfreesboro. Home has 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Baths Down and 1 Bedroom/ Bonus Room upstairs with 1 Full Bathroom. Home has a large private backyard and a 2 Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 River Rock Blvd have any available units?
1419 River Rock Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
Is 1419 River Rock Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1419 River Rock Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 River Rock Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1419 River Rock Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 1419 River Rock Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1419 River Rock Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1419 River Rock Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 River Rock Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 River Rock Blvd have a pool?
No, 1419 River Rock Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1419 River Rock Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1419 River Rock Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 River Rock Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 River Rock Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 River Rock Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 River Rock Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
