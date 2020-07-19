All apartments in Murfreesboro
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

1127 Woods Edge Drive

1127 Woods Edge Drive · (844) 874-2669
Location

1127 Woods Edge Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1127 Woods Edge Drive Murfreesboro TN · Avail. now

$1,449

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,248 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5903574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Woods Edge Drive have any available units?
1127 Woods Edge Drive has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1127 Woods Edge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Woods Edge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Woods Edge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1127 Woods Edge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 1127 Woods Edge Drive offer parking?
No, 1127 Woods Edge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1127 Woods Edge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 Woods Edge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Woods Edge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1127 Woods Edge Drive has a pool.
Does 1127 Woods Edge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1127 Woods Edge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Woods Edge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 Woods Edge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 Woods Edge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 Woods Edge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
