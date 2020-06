Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom/2 bath available 5-1-2020 - Nice updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home with 1 car garage available on the east end of Morristown. Located close to Wal-mart and College Square Mall.Stainless appliances. Lots of updates including new paint, carpet and light fixtures. Fenced in back yard. One year lease required. Pets considered with a $250 non-refundable pet fee PER PET. NO Smoking! Applicant(s) MUST pass both a credit and back ground check. Application fee is $35 per adult. To schedule a viewing an online application must be completed. Apply online at: www.lebelrental.com. You will be contacted to schedule a viewing appointment. Office hours Mon-Fri 9am-5pm. After hours appointments by request only.



