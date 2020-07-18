Rent Calculator
Montgomery County, TN
/
2500 Remington Trace
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2500 Remington Trace
2500 Remington Trace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2500 Remington Trace, Montgomery County, TN 37043
Amenities
patio / balcony
new construction
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Upgrades galore!! Fantastic chef's kitchen. Elegant stamped concrete patio. Tankless water heater. Please visit www.pmiclarksville.com for more photos.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2500 Remington Trace have any available units?
2500 Remington Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery County, TN
.
What amenities does 2500 Remington Trace have?
Some of 2500 Remington Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2500 Remington Trace currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Remington Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Remington Trace pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Remington Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery County
.
Does 2500 Remington Trace offer parking?
No, 2500 Remington Trace does not offer parking.
Does 2500 Remington Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Remington Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Remington Trace have a pool?
No, 2500 Remington Trace does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Remington Trace have accessible units?
No, 2500 Remington Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Remington Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Remington Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Remington Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 Remington Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
