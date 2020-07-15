All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:44 PM

237 Autumn Terrace Lane

237 Autumn Terrace Ln · (931) 251-9860
Location

237 Autumn Terrace Ln, Montgomery County, TN 37040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1856 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL Single Story Home! Elite kitchen with granite counters, Koehler faucets, energy star appliances & covered patio! Great room w/electric fireplace, 9' ceilings and carries harmoniously into the kitchen! Master bedroom features large tub & walk in shower! A 2-car garage and low maintenance yard make this an easy move! Pet friendly and no breed restrictions. 1856 SF

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.RentConrex.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Autumn Terrace Lane have any available units?
237 Autumn Terrace Lane has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 237 Autumn Terrace Lane have?
Some of 237 Autumn Terrace Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Autumn Terrace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
237 Autumn Terrace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Autumn Terrace Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 Autumn Terrace Lane is pet friendly.
Does 237 Autumn Terrace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 237 Autumn Terrace Lane offers parking.
Does 237 Autumn Terrace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Autumn Terrace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Autumn Terrace Lane have a pool?
No, 237 Autumn Terrace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 237 Autumn Terrace Lane have accessible units?
No, 237 Autumn Terrace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Autumn Terrace Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Autumn Terrace Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Autumn Terrace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Autumn Terrace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
