237 Autumn Terrace Lane

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

BEAUTIFUL Single Story Home! Elite kitchen with granite counters, Koehler faucets, energy star appliances & covered patio! Great room w/electric fireplace, 9' ceilings and carries harmoniously into the kitchen! Master bedroom features large tub & walk in shower! A 2-car garage and low maintenance yard make this an easy move! Pet friendly and no breed restrictions. 1856 SF



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.RentConrex.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.