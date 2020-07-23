All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 150 Harper Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TN
/
150 Harper Rd.
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:30 AM

150 Harper Rd.

150 Harper Road · (615) 859-6998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

150 Harper Road, Montgomery County, TN 37043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 150 Harper Rd. · Avail. now

$1,299

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
150 Harper Rd. Available 06/10/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Newly Remodeled Clarksville Home on 1 Acre For Rent - Newly Renovated 3 bed/ 2 bath home on 1 acre flat lot available for rent in Clarksville, TN. Spacious with fresh designer paint colors, new flooring throughout, all new counter tops, tile backsplashes, modern lighting, brushed nickel hardware, all new electrical, all new windows, 1 car garage, and very large yard. This home is located on a low traffic street and is backed by mature tree line giving it the privacy and peace that you are looking for. Enjoy easy access to I24, restaurants, and shopping. Call us today for tour of this home today!

(RLNE3732593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Harper Rd. have any available units?
150 Harper Rd. has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 150 Harper Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
150 Harper Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Harper Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Harper Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 150 Harper Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 150 Harper Rd. offers parking.
Does 150 Harper Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Harper Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Harper Rd. have a pool?
No, 150 Harper Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 150 Harper Rd. have accessible units?
No, 150 Harper Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Harper Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Harper Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Harper Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Harper Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 150 Harper Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr
Clarksville, TN 37040
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd
Clarksville, TN 37040
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr
Clarksville, TN 37042
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
The Lofts Luxury Living
1841 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St
Clarksville, TN 37043

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNHopkinsville, KYLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TNMadisonville, KY
Oak Grove, KYAshland City, TNSpringfield, TNFairview, TNWhite House, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNMurray, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity