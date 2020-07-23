Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

150 Harper Rd. Available 06/10/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Newly Remodeled Clarksville Home on 1 Acre For Rent - Newly Renovated 3 bed/ 2 bath home on 1 acre flat lot available for rent in Clarksville, TN. Spacious with fresh designer paint colors, new flooring throughout, all new counter tops, tile backsplashes, modern lighting, brushed nickel hardware, all new electrical, all new windows, 1 car garage, and very large yard. This home is located on a low traffic street and is backed by mature tree line giving it the privacy and peace that you are looking for. Enjoy easy access to I24, restaurants, and shopping. Call us today for tour of this home today!



(RLNE3732593)