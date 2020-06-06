7615 Clearwater Rd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This charming home has been completely updated! Beautiful hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, baths and basement floors, two beautiful bathrooms, a huge kitchen with granite countertops, three bedrooms plus two additional rooms in the basement and a laundry room. There is a sliding door from the dining area to a huge deck overlooking the immense level yard. There is also a large concrete driveway with plenty of room for parking. Landlord willing to do a lease purchase. Contact me for details and schedule a private showing.