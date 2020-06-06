All apartments in Middle Valley
7615 Clearwater Rd.
Middle Valley, TN
7615 Clearwater Rd
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:41 PM

7615 Clearwater Rd

7615 Clearwater Road West · (423) 774-1710
Location

7615 Clearwater Road West, Middle Valley, TN 37343

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This charming home has been completely updated! Beautiful hardwood floors, tiled kitchen, baths and basement floors, two beautiful bathrooms, a huge kitchen with granite countertops, three bedrooms plus two additional rooms in the basement and a laundry room. There is a sliding door from the dining area to a huge deck overlooking the immense level yard. There is also a large concrete driveway with plenty of room for parking. Landlord willing to do a lease purchase. Contact me for details and schedule a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7615 Clearwater Rd have any available units?
7615 Clearwater Rd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7615 Clearwater Rd have?
Some of 7615 Clearwater Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7615 Clearwater Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7615 Clearwater Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 Clearwater Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7615 Clearwater Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle Valley.
Does 7615 Clearwater Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7615 Clearwater Rd does offer parking.
Does 7615 Clearwater Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7615 Clearwater Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 Clearwater Rd have a pool?
No, 7615 Clearwater Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7615 Clearwater Rd have accessible units?
No, 7615 Clearwater Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 Clearwater Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7615 Clearwater Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7615 Clearwater Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7615 Clearwater Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

