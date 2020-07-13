All apartments in Memphis
Waterford Place

Open Now until 6pm
8037 Waterford Cir · (901) 267-0843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN 38125
Lakes of Forest Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-203 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

Unit 18-204 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-206 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Unit 26-202 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
tennis court
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
lobby
Welcome to Waterford Place Apartments, the premier location for luxury apartments in the prestigious Germantown and Collierville area. Just minutes from Downtown Memphis, Waterford Place Apartments is perfectly positioned for easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.As a resident of Waterford Place Apartments, you will have access to all of our amenities including two resort-style pools, fitness studio, business center, tennis court and lushly landscaped courtyards and grounds. Our community offers beautiful apartments with multiple floor plans and designer finishes; each with gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, Roman-style tubs, beautiful views and most with attached remote garages available. Call today to experience the extraordinary life at Waterford Place Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: One time Fee $350-450
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40-$20
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterford Place have any available units?
Waterford Place has 4 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterford Place have?
Some of Waterford Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford Place currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford Place is pet friendly.
Does Waterford Place offer parking?
Yes, Waterford Place offers parking.
Does Waterford Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterford Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford Place have a pool?
Yes, Waterford Place has a pool.
Does Waterford Place have accessible units?
No, Waterford Place does not have accessible units.
Does Waterford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterford Place has units with dishwashers.
