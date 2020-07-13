Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving tennis court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage fire pit hot tub internet access lobby

Welcome to Waterford Place Apartments, the premier location for luxury apartments in the prestigious Germantown and Collierville area. Just minutes from Downtown Memphis, Waterford Place Apartments is perfectly positioned for easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.As a resident of Waterford Place Apartments, you will have access to all of our amenities including two resort-style pools, fitness studio, business center, tennis court and lushly landscaped courtyards and grounds. Our community offers beautiful apartments with multiple floor plans and designer finishes; each with gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, Roman-style tubs, beautiful views and most with attached remote garages available. Call today to experience the extraordinary life at Waterford Place Apartments!