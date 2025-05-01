All apartments in Memphis
The Charleston

0 units available
2851 N Houston Levee Rd, Memphis TN 38002, Gray's Creek
Price and Availability

Verified by The Charleston 12 HRS ago. Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Charleston.

There aren't any studio apartments available. Turn on alerts to be notified once there are.

Similar Listings

Glendale Park Apartments - Senior Housing
3910 Stuart Road
Memphis, TN 38111
7 Units Available
Starting at $775
The Parkway
3885 Ravenoak Drive
Memphis, TN 38115
38 Units Available
Starting at $850
Legends Park Apartments
198 North Pauline Street
Memphis, TN 38105
7 Units Available
Starting at $1,245
Kimbrough Towers
172 Kimbrough Place
Memphis, TN 38104
12 Units Available
Starting at $775
The Lofts At Union Alley
110 Barboro Alley
Memphis, TN 38103
4 Units Available
Starting at $1,178
Tanglewood
2200 Woods Edge Drive Apt 3
Memphis, TN 38134
14 Units Available
Starting at $869
Foote Park at South City
410 South Danny Thomas Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38126
37 Units Available
Starting at $979
Colonial Estates
2600 Colonial Towers Dr
Memphis, TN 38016
6 Units Available
Starting at $1,050

Location

2851 N Houston Levee Rd, Memphis, TN 38002
Gray's Creek

Verified reviews

We are collecting reviews from verified residents who have toured or leased from The Charleston. Check back soon.

