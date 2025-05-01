1 of 2
The Charleston
Browse Similar Places
Price and Availability
Verified by The Charleston 12 HRS ago. Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Charleston.
Never miss a deal!
Get immediate alerts when prices drop or new units arrive.
Turn on alerts
There aren't any studio apartments available. Turn on alerts to be notified once there are.
Connect with The Charleston
Find apartments similar to The Charleston
How many bedrooms do you need?
Location
2851 N Houston Levee Rd, Memphis, TN 38002 Gray's Creek
Amenities
We are collecting reviews from verified residents who have toured or leased from The Charleston. Check back soon.
Verified reviews
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Explore the Area
ALDI
0.2 mi
Sprouts Farmers Market
1.7 mi
Kroger
1.7 mi
Sam's Club
2.8 mi
Walmart Supercenter
2.9 mi
Baskin-Robbins
0.1 mi
Wendy's
0.1 mi
Taco Bell
0.1 mi
McDonald's
0.2 mi
Burger King
0.2 mi
There are no public transportation within 10 miles of this location.
Richardson Strip Airport
3.6 mi
Cotton Field
5.3 mi
Needham's Airport
5.9 mi
Parker Airport
5.9 mi
Shelby County Sheriffs Department Substation Airport
8.8 mi
9
Lakeland Elementary School
1.9 mi
3
Cordova High School
2.4 mi
7
Macon-Hall Elementary School
2.9 mi
4
Mt Pisgah Middle School
2.9 mi
6
Chimneyrock Elementary School
3.1 mi
Davies Plantation Park
2.1 mi
Fletcher Creek Park
3.1 mi
Fletcher Creek Park
3.1 mi
International Harvester Managerial Park
3.2 mi
Oliver Creek Church Park
3.9 mi
Malco Wolfchase Cinema & Grill
3.1 mi
Memphis Propbuster's Field
3.6 mi
Malco Stage Cinema
3.8 mi
Planet Fitness
3.9 mi
Bartlett YMCA
4.5 mi
PetSmart
3.7 mi
The Outback Off-Leash Dog Park
6.2 mi
Shelby Farms Dog Park
6.2 mi
VetIQ
6.4 mi
Arlington Animal Clinic
6.8 mi
More Rental Options
Amenities
Property Type
Cities
- Southaven, MS Apartments (60)
- Horn Lake, MS Apartments (40)
- Lynchburg, MS Apartments (4)
- Olive Branch, MS Apartments (24)
- Covington, TN Apartments (10)
- Millington, TN Apartments (6)
- Ripley, TN Apartments (4)
- Jonesboro, AR Apartments (39)
- Munford, TN Apartments (4)
- Atoka, TN Apartments (5)
- Oxford, MS Apartments (20)
- West Memphis, AR Apartments (4)
- Somerville, TN Apartments (8)
- Collierville, TN Apartments (28)
- Marion, AR Apartments (5)
- Germantown, TN Apartments (23)
Counties
Neighborhoods
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Memphis, TN, the average rent is $1,153 for a studio, $1,170 for a 1-bedroom, $1,257 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,478 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Memphis, TN, check out our monthly Memphis, TN Rent Report.
The Charleston is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, The Charleston is not pet-friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet-friendly listings in Memphis.
No, The Charleston does not offer parking.
No, The Charleston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, The Charleston does not have a pool.
No, The Charleston does not have accessible units.
No, The Charleston does not have units with dishwashers.
No, The Charleston does not have units with air conditioning.