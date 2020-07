Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

At Ten Mile Creek there is a perfect home waiting for you. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hook ups, window coverings, intrusion alarms and upgraded countertops. Our pet friendly and family friendly community also offers a playground and a laundry center.



Ten Mile Creek's exceptional location offers the convenience you have been searching for. Located off of American Way, we are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and entertainment. You'll have easy access to I-240 and public transportation. Local schools include Getwell Elementary, American Way Middle School and Sheffield High School.