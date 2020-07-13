All apartments in Memphis
3815 N Advantage Way Dr · (901) 350-5096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3815 N Advantage Way Dr, Memphis, TN 38128
Springhill Community Civic Club

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 7

$581

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Oct 7

$691

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jamesbridge Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
playground
Jamesbridge is a unique community with 2 lakes stocked with fish. The community has 3 beautiful bridges to fish from. The community is located close to Interstate 240 for easy access. Jamesbridge is currently under New Management with a new Property Manager and Mainteance Supervisor. We are a pet friendly community for your pets under 25lbs. We are a gated community with courtesy officers for your assisstance. We also have patrolled security for your safety. Each unit comes with washer/dryer connections, balconies/patios, fireplaces in each unit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month
restrictions: 401lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Jamesbridge Apartments have any available units?
Jamesbridge Apartments has 2 units available starting at $581 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Jamesbridge Apartments have?
Some of Jamesbridge Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jamesbridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Jamesbridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jamesbridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Jamesbridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Jamesbridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Jamesbridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Jamesbridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Jamesbridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Jamesbridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Jamesbridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Jamesbridge Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Jamesbridge Apartments has accessible units.
Does Jamesbridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jamesbridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.

