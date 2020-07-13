Jamesbridge Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance playground

Jamesbridge is a unique community with 2 lakes stocked with fish. The community has 3 beautiful bridges to fish from. The community is located close to Interstate 240 for easy access. Jamesbridge is currently under New Management with a new Property Manager and Mainteance Supervisor. We are a pet friendly community for your pets under 25lbs. We are a gated community with courtesy officers for your assisstance. We also have patrolled security for your safety. Each unit comes with washer/dryer connections, balconies/patios, fireplaces in each unit.