Hickory Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool media room tennis court volleyball court 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access online portal

The Woods at Ridgeway, in Memphis, TN, features one, two, and three bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning-fire places, and washer and dryer connections. Our gated community has many amenities including two outdoor pools, a fitness center, sand volleyball court, movie theater, basketball court, clubhouse, and playground. We are located on Route 385 and minutes from I-240, Memphis International Airport, FedEx Corporation World Headquarters, Mike Rose Soccer Complex, and Germantown. Pets are welcome and short-term leases and online rent payment are available. Ask us about our Military, Fire, Police and Preferred Employer discounts. We also accept Section 8. Call or text us to schedule a tour of your new home today!